Welfare Dept looking for family of abandoned boy

KOTA KINABALU (March 9): The Sabah Social Welfare Department is looking for the family members of a 12-year-old boy who was abandoned in Beluran six years ago.

A statement from the Beluran Social Welfare Department stated that the boy, who goes by the name of Bilal b. Abdullah, and about 12 years and 11 months, was allegedly abandoned by his parents at Pekan Kecil Paitan in Beluran in 2017.

According to the report, the complainant, Faridah Pickly, was approached by an unidentified woman who asked her to keep an eye on her son as she went to buy some groceries.

After waiting for three hours and without any sign of the mother, Faridah and her husband decided to take the boy home.

As the boy was still young, the new family decided to take care of him, who was then believed to be five years old, and named him Bilal b. Abdullah.

Faridah and her family have been taking care of the boy for the past six years and till today, none of his biological parents or relatives have come forward to claim him.

The Sabah Social Welfare Department is urging anyone with information of the child to contact the Beluran Child Protection officer, Mohd Hafiz Ahmad at 016-552 8340 or 089-518 301.