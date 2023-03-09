Witness disagrees he caused delay of Water Dept graft trial

KOTA KINABALU (March 9): A star witness told the corruption trial of the State Water Department that he disagreed that he was the main reason this trial was interrupted and delayed.

Former deputy director of the department cum the 29th prosecution witness, Teo Chee Kong, testified before judge Abu Bakar Manat that he did not agree to a suggestion that his uncooperative manner had delayed the trial.

Under cross examination by counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan who defended the department’s former deputy director Lim Lam Beng @ Lim Chee Hong, Teo testified that it was true that after the High Court’s decision on March 20, 2018, he had applied for adjournment for the trial pending disposal of his appeal to the Court of Appeal.

To a question, the 57-year-old witness who succeeded Lim following the latter’s retirement, further testified that it was true that the Court of Appeal had granted postponement for the trial pending the appeals when he was still one of the accused persons in this trial.

Counsel: Do you agree that without all your applications at the High Court and Court of Appeal, this trial could proceed as usual?

Witness: Agree.

Teo was giving his evidence in the trial of Lim, 68, former director of the department, Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib, 59, and Ag Mohd Tahir’s wife Fauziah Piut, 57.

On July 26, 2019, the Court of Appeal had allowed Teo’s application for a stay of his trial, pending disposal of all his appeals including those on forfeiture of properties.

On January 30, 2018, the same Corruption Court had dismissed two applications by Teo to have the presiding judge recuse himself from hearing his case and objection to be jointly tried with Ag Mohd Tahir, Fauziah and Lim.

Teo had appealed against the Corruption Court’s decision which on March 20, 2018, the High Court here had dismissed his appeal against the said lower court’s decision.

After both the dismissals, the trial proceeded as usual and the prosecution called five witnesses but on May 21, 2018, the same Corruption Court had postponed the trial following Teo’s application for a stay of the trial had been granted by the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya on May 18, 2018, pending disposal of his appeals.

Teo was previously accused of possessing 70 pieces of land and cash allegedly obtained from illegal activities.

All his charges were framed under Sections 4 (1) (a) and 4 (1) (b), both of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUA) 2001.

The first 78 charges accused Teo of possessing the lands obtained from illegal activities through 78 transactions of transferring ownership worth RM12,705,203.70.

The other 68 counts accused Teo of possessing cash amounting to RM7,930,810.48 (5,952,050 of Malaysian Ringgit and 1,978,760.48 from foreign currency) and also cash of RM12,287,240.07 at financial institutions.

The charges stated that Teo had committed the alleged offences at separate locations at the land district offices and bank branches here, in Penampang and Beaufort between 2005 and 2016.

Teo was first charged in court in December 2017.

It was reported on March 17, 2022, Teo was cleared from all the charges and he had fully paid RM30 million compound under Section 92 (1) of the AMLATFPUA 2001 and an application related to the lands belonged Teo was withdrawn, whereas for the overseas properties that were granted restriction orders on October 19 and December 13, both in 2017, had been revoked with immediate effect.

It was further reported that on the forfeiture of property on bank accounts, a similar order was made since Teo’s representation to the deputy public prosecutor’s office had been accepted.

For this trial, Lim, Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah were tried for alleged money laundering offences involving cash and huge amount of bank savings as well as unlawful possession of luxury goods.

Lim was alleged to have committed the offences at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office at Jalan UMS and at a house here between October 13 and November 8, 2016.

As for Ag Mohd Tahir, he faces 11 charges and Fauziah faces 19 charges under Section 4 (1)(b) of the AMLATFPUA 2001.

Apart from that Fauziah has another two joint charges with Ag Mohd Tahir under Section 4 (1)(b) also of the same Act and Ag Tahir also has another charge under Section 4(1)(a) of the same Act.

The alleged offences against Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah were committed at his office here, a house in Sembulan, at bank branches, at a condominium, in Sulaman and a tower in Kuala Lumpur between October 4 and November 4, 2016.

Deputy public prosecutors Mahadi Abdul Jumaat, Haresh Prakash Somiah and Zander Lim handled the trial.

Counsel Baldev Singh, Karpaljit Singh and Kelvin Wong also defended Lim.

Meanwhile, counsel Priskila Akwila Sinem and Mohammed Fareez Mohammed Salleh represented Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah.

Counsel Ram Singh held a watching brief for Teo.

The trial will resume on Friday.