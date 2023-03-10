3-year jail for man who burn down dad’s house in Kpg Beradek

KUCHING (March 10): An unemployed man has been sentenced to three years’ in jail by the Session Court here today after pleading guilty to setting fire to his father’s house which caused a loss of RM15,000.

Azizi Sedi, 35, was charged according to Section 435 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to 14 years and can be fined if convicted.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman ruled that Azizi’s jail term would take effect starting today (March 10).

According to the charge, Azizi was charged for setting his 60-year-old father’s house on fire with the intention to damage it on March 7 around 8am at Kampung Beradek, in Jalan Demak Maju here.

Based on the facts of the case, the police received a distress call of the incident, prompting them to send some men to the scene.

Based on the facts of the case, during the time of the incident, Azizi had met the village’s penghulu and informed him that he had set fire to the house, and told the penghulu to call the police.

While waiting for the police to arrive, the accused stayed put at the penghulu’s house until the police team arrived.

When police arrived, Azizi was searched, and a lighter was discovered, produced by Azizi himself from his pocket.

He also informed the police that he had used the lighter to start the fire.

The complainant (police personnel) then lodged a report.

Initial investigation revealed that Azizi’s father had surrendered the house to him for occupation.

Further investigation also revealed that Azizi had burnt a motorcycle tyre in the house which had and allowed the fire to spread.

An initial urine test also found that Azizi was positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. He was also to be charged on the drug offences in the Magistrate Court.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Mohamad Aiman Mutalib, while Azizi was not represented.