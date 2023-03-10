3R programme at Swan Square seeks to buy recyclable items

SIBU (March 10): Members of the public have been called on to sell their recyclable items during the 3R Recycling Programme at Swan Square on Sunday (March 12).

Volunteer Loh Yu Yee said this will be the 13th series of the programme here.

It will run from 12.30pm until 4.30pm.

She said those who participate in the event will receive free Sarimi noodles.

“This is a monthly event that we do to encourage people, especially families, to recycle their recyclable items and to save the environment,” she said.

Loh urged those wishing to sell their recyclable items to separate them into categories such as paper, newspaper, aluminium cans, tin cans, and paper boxes.

She added that aluminium and tin cans must be cleaned and dried to qualify.

“Batteries, old aircons, old refrigerators, computers, washing machines, used cooking oil, and old clothes are accepted as well.

“Price differs for different types of waste,” she explained.

She appealed to the public to do their part to save the environment.