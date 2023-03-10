Activist: No ‘automatic divorce’ in Malaysia despite years of separation

KUCHING (March 10): There is no ‘automatic divorce’ in Malaysia regardless of years of separation, says social activist Voon Shiak Ni.

She says, for many years in the legal profession as a family lawyer, what is noticeable is that the issue of separation remains an issue to be explained to couples or parties seeking advice on divorce matters.

She lamented divorce cases too, for the past few years, have seen a worrying increase, comparatively to a decade ago.

It is not uncommon, she added, that parties seeking divorce have already lived apart or have been separated for many years.

“Therefore, it is not uncommon for parties to ask lawyers whether a separation of over two years or more will automatically end their marriage,” she said.

She added, for clarification, it is in the law that one of the reasons or grounds to substantiate a single petition for divorce is that the married couple has been living apart or separated for at least two years.

“However, the ground of two years separation will not automatically render the marriage void. Regardless of how many years you are separated from your spouse, your status is still ‘married’ in the registry marriage in Malaysia.

“I have come across couples who have been separated for more than 10 years. They did not proceed with any legal documentation for divorce because they thought they fulfilled the ground of separation for over two years and that’s it!

“Only when they try to register a second marriage, they realised that they are still married,” she said.

Nevertheless, she said an official divorce order can only be granted by filing a divorce petition in the High Court under the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 1976 (Act 164).

“On the other hand, for couples who have been separated for many years and have lost all mode of contact with each other, a single petition can be filed in the High Court and service of notification on the estranged spouse can be done by way of notification in newspapers.

“However, it is always a better option for parties to go for a mutual divorce or joint petition to ease the divorce process to save time and costs and most importantly, to avoid the stress and pain of a family legal battle,” she advised.