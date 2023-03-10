Analysts: OPR hike coming, but not just yet

KUCHING (March 10): Analysts believe the pause in the overnight policy rate (OPR) will only be temporary as they predict a rise in the rates later this year.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd maintained its expectation for BNM to increase OPR by another 25 basis points (bps) as early as in May, bringing OPR to three per cent by year-end.

This was echoed by MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research), believing that the current focus of BNM’s monetary policy setting is to ensure a sustainable growth momentum of Malaysia’s economy.

“With the rising core inflation trend and stronger-than-expected domestic demand, we expect the central bank to restore its monetary bullets to pre-pandemic levels to three per cent in the first half of 2023 (1H23),” it said in its review.

“In addition, we opine the central bank to normalise its Statutory Reserve Requirement (SRR) from two to three per cent this year,” it added, noting that the SRR rate has been reduced to two per cent since March 2020.

“However, the decision will be subjected to the stability of economic growth, the pace of price increases and further improvement in macroeconomic conditions, particularly a continued recovery in the labour market and growing domestic demand.

“From a medium-term perspective, the policy rate normalisation is needed to avert risks that could destabilise the future economic outlook such as persistently high inflation and a further rise in household indebtedness.”

The team with AmBank Economic Research still held on to the view on the need to keep interest rates above the inflation rate.

“Looking at the historical trend, we noticed that it was not common for the real interest rate to be in the negative territory for two consecutive years.

“The year 2022 could be an exception as global inflation rose to multi-decades high, but we believe that eventually the real rate would return to positive level.

“Moreover, OPR at three per cent is not seen as restrictive to economic growth as that would only bring the level to where we were before the pandemic started.”

As guided by analysis, AmInvestment Bank now sees rate hike to only take place in the second quarter of 2023 or beyond, depending on further guidance as well as how domestic inflation data evolves in the upcoming months.

“In relation to this, the release of the 2022 BNM Annual Report later this month could provide more dynamic in our forward looking economic and inflation assessments.

“Against this backdrop, we maintain our call for another 25 bps increase this year, bringing the OPR back to pre-pandemic level of three per cent.”