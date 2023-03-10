Bandar Kuching MP: Reissue notice before road closure to remind public

KUCHING (March 10): A reminder from the Public Works Department(JKR) on the temporary road closure or diversion at Setia Raja roundabout should be re-issued at least a day before the closure, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen.

He said a newspaper report on the said closure was published on Feb 22, 2023, but insisted an issuance on the closure should be published again at least a day or two before the closure to remind motorists.

“JKR must be more proactive with their announcements of road closures and do it at least a day before (as a reminder to motorists) to ensure road users and the public can make the necessary travel arrangements and adaptations especially in heavy traffic areas.

“People tend to forget if issuance of road closures were done way back in Feb 2023, and it will be good to remind motorists again, so that they will be alert on the updates.

“I was informed that a news report on Feb 22, 2023 did touch on the closure, but there should at least be a reminder a day or two days before the closure,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Yii said he had received complaints from the public yesterday, especially road users in the area, how such last minute announcements have caused all kinds of inconvenience and will cause greater traffic congestion in an area that is already very congested.

“I would suggest JKR to issue another statement as a reminder to motorists referring to their notice on Feb 22, 2023, for the benefit of the road users. This of course includes temporary road traffic management to cater for the closures of those roads and ensure traffic flow is not too affected,” he said.