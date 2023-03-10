Bomba S’wak to upgrade old ground-hidden hydrants, works set to begin mid-year

KUCHING (March 10): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) would commission the works on upgrading the existing underground fire hydrants in Sarawak into the regular red fire hydrants.

It is informed that this has been included in the department’s project list and is expected to be carried out by the middle of this year.

This was pointed out in a statement today following a site inspection conducted by Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong on the fire hydrants at the Mile 3 Market together with Bomba Sarawak representatives.

In her remark, all fire hydrants must be able to function well to help minimise risks of property loss during a fire.

She recalled that when fire broke out at the market in November last year, the ‘golden hour of firefighting’ was delayed because the hydrants were hidden underground and could not be seen.

She said following public complaints, she had visited the location to better understand the issue and subsequently, notified Bomba about it.

“When the fire hydrants are hidden underground and have no red stand-up barrels like the regular fire hydrants, it is difficult for firefighters to locate them when a fire breaks out,” the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak lawmaker pointed out.

During the visit today, the Bomba Sarawak team carried out the inspection to better understand the problem, as well as conducted some tests to assess the functionality of each fire hydrant around the Mile 3 Bazaar.

It is stated that all seven fire hydrants within the bazaar area are in good working condition.

Adding on, Yong stressed that not only must the fire hydrants be in working condition, but they should be easily identified.

“In many past fire incidents, the victims suffered huge property losses because the firefighters could not locate the hidden hydrants, or if found, the hydrants were malfunctioning, resulting in delay of rescue work.

“I hope that the department could conduct regular inspections on the fire hydrants in all areas to ensure that they would function well during emergencies,” said the assemblywoman.