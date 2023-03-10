Dataran Labuan gets stunning facelift

LABUAN (March 10): Dataran Labuan is poised to become an important tourist attraction in this duty-free island following the completion of a RM2.73 million infrastructure upgrading project.

Labuan Corporation (LC) began beautification works at the park in 2021 to make one of the island’s oldest recreational parks a popular spot among locals and tourists alike.

Dataran Labuan has hosted parades, national events such as the Federal Territory Day closing ceremony, sporting activities, as well as New Year and National Day celebrations.

The public park features a landscaped garden with fountains, benches and a raised platform at its centre where the Malaysian flag is flown along with colours of the states and Federal Territories.

Behind the flagpoles, a monument consisting of four pillars around a stone slab depicting Labuan can be found, and stretching out from the stage is a large field bordered by a walk lined with trees and a small stadium terrace.

LC chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail said Dataran Labuan had been developed as a public park with colourful decorative lighting.

“The project to transform Dataran Labuan into an attractive public park has been completed.

“The project brings the old buildings and structures to life through decorative lights, integrated with fountains and green cover,” he said on Friday.

Over the years, Dataran Labuan lost some of its sheen and glory as there were inadequate recreational facilities and lighting.

Families used to have buka puasa gatherings there in the past but these were hardly seen over the last few years, he added.

“It was time for some changes, so we transformed it into an attractive and friendly location,” Rithuan said. – Bernama