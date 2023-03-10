Dr Sim: Sarawak in need of more nurses, currently 3.16 per 1,000 residents

SIBU (March 10): Sarawak needs more nurses especially in acute care, specialised care, and for placement in rural clinics, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the nurse service ratio in Sarawak is 3.16 per 1,000 residents based on Sarawak’s population in 2020 of 2,907,500.

He pointed out that the ratio for most developing countries is much higher at eight nurses for every 1,000 residents.

“Currently, 93.86 per cent or 6,146 nursing positions under the Sarawak State Health Department have been filled, out of the 6,548 positions offered.

“As for the position of community nurse (JM), only 1,874 have been filled out of 2,875 vacancies,” he said in a speech read by Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng for the launch of the Sarawak Nursing Conference (SNC) 2023 here today.

The Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government said there are two main issues related to nurses in Sarawak – the lack of promotion positions for senior nurses, where when nurses are promoted they have to be separated from their families and move to the peninsula.

Dr Sim called on the Ministry of Health (MoH) to consider more senior positions for Sarawak so that these nurses would be able to stay in their hometowns and serve in the state.

“Another issue is the lack of nurses in rural areas. The recruitment and training of JM nurses has been halted since 2015, but the upgrading of JM posts to staff nurse posts has been delayed.

“Even JM who underwent training to become staff nurses more than two years ago have not been appointed to the position,” he lamented.

He added MoH must also recruit more JM nurses as only 65.18 per cent of the positions are filled.

“To provide better healthcare services in rural areas, I hope the health ministry can pay more attention to this issue,” he stressed.

A total of 432 participants are attending the two-day conference themed ‘Cultivating a Holistic Care Paradigm’ organised by the Sarawak Nursing Professional Association (SNPA) Sibu Branch in collaboration with the Sibu Divisional Health Office.