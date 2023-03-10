Eight dengue cases recorded in Sibu so far this year

SIBU (March 10): Sibu Division recorded eight dengue cases as of March 5 this year, down 61.9 per cent from the 21 cases in the same period last year.

The divisional health office said all were sporadic cases, adding that no dengue fatality has been recorded so far this year.

“From the eight cases, four each were recorded in town and rural areas. We advise the public to continue to search and destroy any containers used by Aedes mosquitoes to breed,” it said.

The health office said weekly inspections at home and the surrounding areas should be carried out to detect potential Aedes breeding grounds.

“Seek early treatment if you have fever and other dengue-related symptoms,” it said.