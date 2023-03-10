Ethnic proportion-based quota ‘most efficient way’ to recruit civil servants, says SUPP man

SIBU (March 10): Implementing a quota system for the recruitment of civil servants that is based on the population’s ethnic proportions is believed to be the most efficient way in addressing the unfair situation and preventing the exceptional talents from being excluded due to racial issues.

In expressing his opinion, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong also spoke about his support for the proposal made by Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi about the recruitment of civil servants adopting a quota system based on ethnicity.

Wong believed that a recruitment mechanism based on racial proportions would allow more Chinese and Dayaks to join the civil service.

“I agree with him (Nanta) about the Dayak and Chinese communities feeling marginalised because they have not been given equal opportunities to serve in the public sector, including the fact that only a small number of non-Malays are able to pass the interviews.

“So in order to encourage excellent young people of all races to actively join public service, besides upgrading the salaries as proposed by the Premier of Sarawak (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg), it is also very necessary to break the disparity in the current racial proportions,” he said in a statement today.

Wong was pleased to see that the issue of racial proportionality in the civil service had been publicly raised by a senior government leader, and was even brought up by a Dayak minister.

He said based on the feedback and appeals that he had received over the years, there were indeed many Chinese youths who were willing to become civil servants, but the majority of them were ‘treated unfairly, or discouraged by the unequal conditions that they had encountered’.

“This is not only a loss for the applicants themselves, but also for the public sector as it would also affect the achievement of the government’s long-term plans.”

He then cited data presented by former minister in Prime Minister’s Department Abdul Latiff Ahmad last year, stating that Malays accounted for 75.95 per cent of the total number of civil servants, while Sarawak’s natives represented 4.7 per cent and Chinese, only 6.9 per cent.

“This gap is clearly not in line with our population ratio,” said Wong, adding that the recruitment quota system should ensure racial proportionality, and that promotions should be primarily based on individual performance or merit to ensure that the high positions would only be held by the truly capable ones, and at the same time, it would motivate the civil servants to perform actively.

Another expectation by Wong would be for the ‘Unity Government’ to accelerate the Borneonisation of the civil service as stated in Malaysia Agreement 1963 (M63), allowing Sarawakians to lead major government departments.

“For instance, the head of the Inland Revenue Board in Sarawak must be a Sarawakian.”