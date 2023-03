MIRI (March 10): A fire at Kampung Wireless here this morning razed six wooden houses to the ground.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) assigned teams from the Miri Central fire station, Lopeng fire station, and Lutong fire station to the location after receiving a report at 7.15am.

In total the fire has affected nine houses, involving 12 families comprising 80 residents.

Firefighters are currently still working to get the fire under control.

MORE TO COME