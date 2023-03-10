Gerawat: Women have capability to excel with equal opportunities

MIRI (March 10): Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring), Datuk Gerawat Gala said women have the capability to excel just like men, when given equal opportunities.

“With equal opportunities in education, training, employment and business, I am very confident our women will continue to rise as well as work alongside our men to raise our state and nation to greater heights and success,” he said.

According to him, one of the state government’s Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 is to be inclusive irrespective of gender and cultural backgrounds.

“Part of this inclusivity means providing equal opportunities to all Sarawakians regardless of gender, ethnicity, or cultural background. Our Federal Constitution also has a similar provision in Article 8 on Equality,” he added.

Gerawat said this in his address at a dinner held by Persatuan Wanita Orang Ulu Miri (PWOUM) at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club Thursday night to celebrate International Women’s Day.

His text speech was read by Pujut assemblyman and Miri Mayor, Adam Yii who represented him at the function.

“PWOUM is one of the platforms and avenues for our Orang Ulu women to spread the message of achieving full potential among Orang Ulu women.

“Some of our Orang Ulu communities have yet to be given the opportunity to grow and develop to their full potential.

“For example within the Kelabit and Lun Bawang community, senior leadership roles have traditionally always been assumed by the men. It is only recently that women have been appointed to the roles of senior community leaders such as Penghulus and Pemancas,” he pointed out.

Gerawat added the trend is now seen in the public and private sectors where a growing number of women have assumed senior positions.

“In fact, the government is encouraging private companies to have 30 per cent of their board members and top positions made up of women as there is a growing pool of qualified women who can assume these top positions.

“There was a time in history when women did not even have the right to vote in elections. Today, there are still a few countries in the world where women are denied access to education and are discriminated against in one way or another.

“On the other hand, we have seen how women have grown and proven themselves to be capable, or even sometimes more capable than men; be it as world leaders, industry leaders or professionals,” he said further.

At the dinner, Yii announced an allocation of RM8,000 from Gerawat and another RM3,000 from himself.

Also present at the function was PWOUM chairperson Kijan Toynbee.