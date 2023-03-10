Govt departments informed to recognise certification of JPs

KOTA KINABALU (March 10): The Council of Justices of the Peace, Sabah (MAJAPS) hopes that State and Federal government departments now recognise the certification and attestations or signatures of all State appointed Justices of Peace or Jaksa-Jaksa Pendamai in Sabah.

MAJAPS president Datuk Seri Panglima Clarence Malakun, in a statement stated that Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong had issued a circular letter to all State and Federal government departments in Sabah to highlight the role, duties and powers of all State appointed Justices of the Peace (JPs).

He added that recently, MAJAPS made a courtesy call on the State Secretary at his office to thank him for his assistance in issuing the circular letter.

The group from MAJAPS was led by Clarence together with secretary general Datuk Gordon Leong, Dato’ Chew Kok Woh, Datuk Stephen Sondoh and Datuk Richard Chua Kim Yin.

MAJAPS had earlier informed the State Secretary that there are State and Federal departments in Sabah that are disputing and not accepting the affidavits and other documents that have been witnessed or certified as true by the JPs.

“With the circular letter from the State Secretary’s office, it is hoped that all State and Federal departments in Sabah will now recognise the certification and attestations (or signatures) of all State appointed Justices of the Peace or the Jaksa- Jaksa Pendamai, Sabah,” he said.

Under the Provisions of Section 99 of the Lower Courts Act 1948 9 (Act 92), the Lower Courts (Extension) Order 1980 (P.U. (A) 357/80] and the Lower Court (Powers of Public Prosecutor) Regulations (Sabah) 1990 [P.U.(A) 133/90], the Justice of the Peace in the State of Sabah has the authority to administer oaths and affirmations, make and accept the statutory declaration and certify the signature like a second class magistrate.