Grab prospects in construction sector, Awg Tengah tells skilled youths

MIRI (March 10): Local youths, especially those in Lawas, with skills relevant to the construction sector, should seize suitable job opportunities available in many development projects.

In making this call, Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said this could help reduce the reliance on foreign workers.

“I call upon our community, especially those in Lawas, to acquire certain skills, which can open many opportunities for you to land jobs.

“This is an opportunity for our community here, so that we would not be completely dependent on foreign workers,” he said in a brief remark prior to visiting the Lawas Administration Office Complex (LAOC) project site on Thursday, where he was accompanied by Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development Sarawak I Aidel Lariwoo.

Awang Tengah, also Minister for International Trade and Investment Sarawak and Bukit Sari assemblyman, added that the state government had established a unit, under the Sarawak Premier’s Department, specifically for labour, immigration and project monitoring as means to overcome labour shortage.

“We can see the capabilities and skills that we need; that is why we have that special unit under the Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Dato Gerawat Gala,” he said.

On the LAOC, Awang Tengah called upon all parties involved in the project to cooperate closely with one another to ensure that the works would reach completion according to schedule.

It is informed that the LAOC project is expected to be completed by November next year.