MACC says independently investigating JanaWibawa scheme, not acting on orders

KUALA LUMPUR (March 10): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said its investigation into the JanaWibawa scheme was the result of information obtained independently and not launched because it had been ordered to do so as alleged.

After former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was released on bail by the commission yesterday, he alleged that the MACC appeared to be acting on instructions from “above”.

Today, the MACC rejected the allegation and insisted its entire investigation was the result of its independent effort.

“The investigation papers were also referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers for its review and consideration. The investigation process was free from interference by any party.

“Consequently, claims that the MACC investigation was undertaken on the orders of certain parties or politically motivated are wholly false and jeopardises the image of the commission,” it said in a statement today. – Malay Mail

