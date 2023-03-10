MASwings offers Ramadan Mubarak Deals for Sabah, S’wak, Labuan

KUCHING (March 10): With the holy Ramadan month around the corner, MASwings is offering great value-for-money deals from RM131 all-in one-way on all of its MASwings ATR aircraft routes.

Purchase is available from now until March 14 for immediate travel until Nov 30 this year, according to a statement today.

The special deals will give the local communities across Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan more opportunities to travel home and spend time with their loved ones during the Ramadan month.

MASwings’ Ramadan Mubarak Deals offers travellers all-inclusive one-way fares from RM131 on sectors from Miri to Mulu, Sandakan to Lahad Datu and Bintulu to Sibu; from RM141 on sectors from Sandakan to Tawau, Kota Kinabalu to Labuan and from Miri to Labuan, Bintulu and Limbang; from RM181 on sectors from Miri to Sibu and from Kota Kinabalu to Lahad Datu and Mulu.

Those looking to travel from Kuching to Limbang and Mulu can also enjoy fares from as low as RM201; and all are subject to seat availability.

MASwings’ Ramadan Mubarak Deals are inclusive of related taxes and subject to MASwings’ terms and conditions.

All tickets issued on ATR services includes 20 kilogrammes of checked baggage allowance and light refreshments as part of MASwings commitment to instil Malaysian Hospitality throughout its customers touchpoints.

All passengers travelling on MASwings and/or Malaysia Airlines out of East Malaysia are encouraged to check-in for their flights via the self-check-in options available to reduce hassle and save time.

The above offers are also available through MASwings or Malaysia Airlines website, ticket offices, and appointed travel agents or via call centre at 1300 88 3000.

Customers are encouraged to visit the official MASwings’ website at www.maswings.com.my/ for more information on destinations, fares and flight schedules.