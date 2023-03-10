Minister: National Unity Week celebration to be held in May

KUALA LUMPUR (March 10): The National Unity Week celebration will kick off in Kuching at the end of May, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said the week-long grand celebration would be launched just ahead of Gawai Day on June 1 and would involve all states.

“We will have tours to Sabah, Johor and Penang, and all states will hold programmes on the National Unity Week,” he told a press conference at the launch of the Unity Gallery Programme at AEON Alpha Angle here today.

He said the celebration would see various events like the Unity Gallery Programme being implemented through the three main clusters of Splendour of Nationhood, Rahmah Community Programme and Splendour of Unity.

The Unity Gallery Programme is aimed at enhancing the spirit of unity through activities portraying the uniqueness of the various customs, cultures and races in a fun way.

The three-day programme also involves a Moment of Unity exhibition, cultural performances of various ethnic groups and Rumah KAMI exhibition by various agencies under the ministry.

Aaron said the ministry welcomed the participation of public and private agencies and non-governmental organisations in such activities in the future through strategic collaboration. – Bernama