MP: Kg Wireless fire victims to get temporary shelter at Kg Lereng Bukit hall

MIRI (March 10): The Kampung Wireless fire victims will be temporarily housed at the Kampung Lereng Bukit Community Hall, said Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

He said assistance will also be distributed to the 12 families left homeless by the fire.

Chiew went to the site upon his arrival from Kuala Lumpur at 10am.

“I visited the fire location and the situation was really heart-breaking as the incident affected so many people who lost their valuables and homes,” he said in a statement.

He thanked the Fire and Rescue Department for putting out the fire and Civil Defence Force personnel for carrying out safety measures at the scene, as well as Welfare Department (JKM), Miri District Education Office, SK Syed Othman teachers, Persatuan Kebajikan Islam and Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Pekida), Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) Kampung Wireless sub-branch, and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Miri for helping out the victims.

He said the Miri Parliamentary Service Centre team will also hand over assistance including food, baby diapers, and clothes.

“I will liaise with MRC (Malaysian Red Crescent) to see whether there are clothes available to be distributed to the fire victims,” he added.