Muhyiddin accuses govt of forming new ‘court cluster’ with Perikatan leaders

KUALA LUMPUR (March 10): Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has claimed that the government is trying to form a new “court cluster” after a recent spate of charges against Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders.

Citing Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s ongoing Yayasan Akalbudi case, Muhyiddin, who is also the PN chairman, reiterated that he did not embezzle taxpayers’ money when addressing the media at the Kuala Lumpur courts complex today, after he was charged with alleged abuse of power and money laundering over projects launched during his administration.

“Since I did not accept bribes, they created another offence to confirm the Umno president’s claim that there will be a new court cluster among the leaders of Perikatan Nasional. He wants to compare himself with me.

“It is definitely different. He was accused of using foundation money for personal use. As for me, not one cent of the money went into my pocket,” he said during the press conference today. — Malay Mail

