Muhyiddin charged with four counts of corruption for allegedly soliciting bribes totalling over RM230 mln

KUALA LUMPUR (March 10): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was slapped with four counts of corruption and two counts of money laundering charges at the Sessions Court here today, making him the second former prime minister to be accused and put in the dock for allegedly soliciting bribes and embezzling public funds.

For the first four counts, Muhyiddin was charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act for using his office or position to get gratification from several entities amounting to over RM230 million.

If convicted, Muhyiddin faces an imprisonment term not exceeding 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification received under the said offence, where such gratification is capable of being valued or is of a pecuniary nature, or RM10,000, whichever is the higher.

Under the first charge, Muhyiddin is accused of receiving bribes amounting to RM200 million from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd on behalf of Bersatu. The offence was allegedly committed at the prime minister’s office in Putrajaya.

For the second count, the former prime minister was charged with soliciting bribes of RM1 million from Nepturis Sdn Bhd on behalf of Bersatu. The alleged offence was committed at the same premises between March 20 and August 20, 2021.

The third and fourth charges involved bribes worth RM19.5 million from Mamfor Sdn Bhd and RM12 million from Azman Yusoff. Both the alleged offences were also said to have taken place at the prime minister’s office between March 20 and August 20, 2021.

A 10-member prosecution team led by Senior Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh had read the charges before Sessions Court Judge, Azura binti Alwi.

Muhyiddin was represented by a team of eight lawyers, among them Datuk K. Kumaraendran, Rosli Dahlan and Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, MP for Kota Baru and PAS secretary-general.

The Pagoh MP, a political veteran who went on to lead a splinter party that has become increasingly influential after his sacking from Umno, became the country’s ninth prime minister after he led a power grab that ousted the first Pakatan Harapan administration.

Muhyiddin is the president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, a former PH component member. Bersatu leaders said the party was founded as a more credible substitute to Umno whose leadership was plagued by corruption scandals.

A sombre Muhyiddin claimed trial for all charges and was allowed to post bail of RM2 million. He was told to surrender his passport.

Just outside the Duta Court Complex where Muhyiddin was charged, hundreds of supporters had gathered at the entrance in a show of support for the Bersatu president.

Last night, Muhyiddin told his supporters that he is innocent and that the charges that were leveled against him were politically motivated.

Muhyiddin is the second high-ranking Bersatu leader to be charged in court since last year’s November general election, when his party and coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) won the second biggest share of seats, denied any single party to form a government and forced a hung Parliament.

Despite reported negotiations that took place days after the election results were announced, PN failed to muster the support needed to recapture federal power.

Shortly after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took office, the Pakatan Harapan chairman hinted that there is incriminating evidence that leaders in the Muhyiddin administration had abused their positions to receive bribes.

MACC eventually froze Bersatu’s account in February and charged several individuals including former Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad with corruption in connection with Jana Wibawa projects to help Bumiputera contractors. — Malay Mail