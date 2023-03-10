Muhyiddin claims trial to two charges of allegedly laundering RM195 mln for Bersatu

KUALA LUMPUR (March 10): Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was slapped with two counts of money laundering charges at the Sessions Court here today, on top of four counts of corruption charges in which he was accused him of soliciting bribes of over RM230 million.

Muhyiddin was alleged to have deposited up to RM195 million in proceeds believed to be bribes in a CIMB account belonging to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia on two separate occasions between February and June 2021 and February and July 2022.

The charges were filed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

If convicted, Muhyiddin faces an imprisonment term not exceeding 15 years and liable to a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of an unlawful activity or instrumentalities of an offence at the time the offence was committed or RM5 million, whichever is the higher.

He claimed trial for both charges.

Sessions Court Judge Azura Mohd Alwi granted bail of RM2 million. — Malay Mail

