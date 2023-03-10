Muhyiddin says leaving it to Bersatu supreme council to decide if he should remain party president

KUALA LUMPUR (March 10): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that he will leave it Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) supreme council to decide whether he should remain as party president.

The former prime minister’s comments came after he was charged with alleged abuse of power and money laundering over projects launched during his administration.

“I was elected Bersatu president by the party’s members. Now, I will leave it to the supreme council to decide on my position,” he said during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur courts complex today. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME