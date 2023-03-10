Normah Specialist becomes first hospital in East M’sia to offer robotic therapy

KUCHING (March 10): The Normah Medical Specialist Centre (NMSC) has become the first hospital in East Malaysia to offer robotic therapy – a high-tech rehabilitation service of the world’s first wearable cyborg.

This effort is in collaboration with Social Security Organisation (Socso) Rehabilitation Centre, and is supported by Cyberdyne Inc Japan.

NMSC medical executive president Dr Tan Sian Kong said that the cyborg technology from Japan provides a more engaging, interactive and personalised therapy.

“We started this robotic therapy in September last year and have successfully since treated all kinds of patients with spinal cord injury, stroke, post-surgical case, musculoskeletal and neurological disorder,” he said during the First Robotic Therapy launch at NMSC here today.

He said that while conventional therapy rehabilitation is effective, it often takes longer, and this leads to frustration and lack of motivation in some patients.

“We wanted to explore other ways to make the rehabilitation process more encouraging, effective and enjoyable, and this led us to explore the potential of robotic therapy,” he added.

The hospital has five Cyberdyne Hybrid Assistive Limbs (HALs) – two HAL Lower Limbs, two HAL Single Joints and one lumbar unit.

Meanwhile, Socso Rehabilitation Centre executive director Datuk Dr Hafez Hussain said that the strategic cooperation with NMSC aims to provide the best comprehensive treatment to those who are in need of treatment and rehabilitation.

The rehabilitation is for those who were injured at their workplace, or have chronic illness, he added.

“Injuries and complications from chronic illnesses need early intervention. Many studies and research shows that early rehabilitation will result in a better outcome.

“We want to introduce the latest treatment and this (neuro robotics from Cyberdyne) is the latest technology from Japan, and Normah (NMSC) is the first facility in East Malaysia to offer this technology,” he said.

This, he added, would provide Sarawakians and others in East Malaysia a chance to receive the best treatment.

He said that at NMSC, 40 patients have undergone the robotics rehabilitation, with 18 having positive outcomes while some have successfully returned to work.

Hafez said those eligible for the treatment includes Socso contributors who were injured at work or while commuting to and from work; and those with chronic illness.

The cost of the rehabilitation is borne by Socso.

Also present was Sarawak Socso director Tan Phang Chia.