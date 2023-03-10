Over 100 brave heat for solidarity march as Muhyiddin arrives at KL court

KUALA LUMPUR (March 10): More than a hundred people marched under the sun in solidarity with Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is expected to be charged with graft at the Kuala Lumpur court complex here today.

Clad in white T-shirts printed with an image of the former prime minister, clusters of Muhyiddin supporters were spotted gathering approximately one kilometre away, before merging at the Federal Territory Mosque and continuing towards the main gate of the court complex.

Banners were held aloft proclaiming “We’re with Abah”, in reference to Muhyiddin’s nickname that was widely used when he was prime minister.

At 8.40am, Muhyiddin arrived at the court complex in his black Toyota Alphard.

He rolled down the window of his vehicle and waved to his fellow PN leaders and supporters before entering the compound.

Chants of “Long live, Abah!” and “Hancur PH”, in reference to Pakatan Harapan (PH), could be heard emanating from the group.

At the time of writing, the only PN leaders spotted were PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and Gerakan president Dominic Lau. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME