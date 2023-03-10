PH S’wak secretary: Hadi’s ‘topple govt’ remarks irresponsible, can spook investors

MIRI (March 10): Perikatan Nasional (PN) should focus on winning the next general election in its bid to form the federal government, instead of trying to bring down the current unity government, said Alan Ling.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary said the recent admission by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang that the opposition coalition was plotting to topple the current administration was irresponsible as it could cause concern not just among the people but also investors.

“I consider this statement very irresponsible. Very disappointing. Wait for the next GE. That is the most suitable time for the people to choose a new government if the present one is not performing up to expectation,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

“Fight morally and justly,” he added.

Ling, who is also Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary, said he backed the call by Parti Amanah Negara president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu for the Opposition to ‘change’ the government through elections and not by instigating another ‘Sheraton Move’ or via statutory declarations (SD).

“Respect the unity government that has been elected to lead the nation according to the set term period,” said Ling.

The Sheraton Move refers to the gathering of lawmakers at the Sheraton Hotel in Kuala Lumpur which led to the collapse of the PH administration in February 2020 and formation of a new government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin the following month.

Last year, Abdul Hadi was quoted in news reports as admitting that he was the one who had initiated the move to bring down the then PH government.