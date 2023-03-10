Police still investigating suspect(s) who nearly scammed RM1 mln from Kuching businessman

KUCHING (March 10): The police are still in the midst of investigating and identifying the scam suspect(s) who nearly made off with RM1.03 million from a local businessman here on Feb 26.

The victim had received a scam call, which somehow led to RM1 million being transferred from the victim’s savings account and RM30,000 from his credit card.

Quick action by the Kuching District police and their Bukit Aman counterparts managed to track down the illegal transaction.

“The money has since been returned to the victim,” said Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

He said between Jan 1 and March 7, the Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department recorded 33 scam call cases involving losses amounting to RM1,803,361.87.

Within the same period last year, the police only recorded eight cases involving RM140,740.

“The latest phone scam case took place in Serian on March 7, which saw a male victim losing RM100,300 to a scammer who called him and claimed to be from the Kedah police,” said Mohd Azman.

During the conversation, the suspect told the 64-year-old victim that he was involved in money laundering and drug-related activities.

The victim was then contacted via WhatsApp and told to share his personal banking information, Amanah Saham Bumiputera, as well as online banking information and password.

“On that same day, the victim made five transfers to three different bank accounts totalling to RM60,300,” said Mohd Azman.

He added the victim also discovered that four online transfers totalling RM40,000 were made to two bank accounts without his knowledge.

For ‘love scam’ cases, Mohd Azman said Sarawak police recorded 10 cases involving RM269,000 between Jan 1 and March 7 this year.

Within the same period last year, police recorded 37 such cases involving a sum of RM1,467,854.

“On March 8, a police report was received from a female victim in Miri who claimed that she had lost a total of RM556,042 to a love scam,” said Mohd Azman.

He added the victim had befriended the suspect on Instagram on Jan 10 this year.

The suspect claimed to be from Queensland, Australia and working in the heavy machinery industry.

Mohd Azman said the victim soon developed romantic feelings for the suspect after their numerous chats on WhatsApp.

“In one of their chats, the suspect told the victim that he will be flying to Turkey on Feb 3 and needed money to operate his business,” he said.

The suspect also told the victim that he needed a loan from her.

“As the victim was in love with the suspect, she conducted a total of 48 transfers to the suspect’s bank account between Jan 31 and Feb 3 totalling to RM556,042,” said Mohd Azman.

The victim finally realised that she was scammed after failing to contact the suspect on March 4.

Mohd Azman also said that all phone and love scam cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Meanwhile, he advised the public not to panic when they receive an unknown call, and not to transfer money or provide their banking details to unknown callers.

“Also do be more aware when befriending strangers on social media platforms to avoid becoming victims of love scams,” he added.

He also advised the public not to believe calls from individuals claiming to be from government enforcement agencies.

To avoid falling prey to scammers, he said the public can use the Check Scammers CCID application or go to http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before answering or entertaining calls from suspicious numbers.

The National Scam Response Centre can also be contacted on 997 or send a WhatsApp message to the Commercial Crime Investigation Department on 013-2111222.