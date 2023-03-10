Pos Malaysia’s sustainability roadmap to reduce environmental footprint

KUCHING (March 10): Pos Malaysia Berhad has launched its Sustainability Roadmap, laying out its plans to reduce environmental footprint, targeting net zero carbon emissions for its operations by 2050.

According to a statement received yesterday, the sustainability target demonstrates Pos Malaysia’s commitment to support global efforts in keeping global warming below 1.5°C.

At the launch, Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil said the sustainability roadmap outlines Pos Malaysia’s commitment to a 30 per cent reduction in its Scope 11 and Scope 22 emissions by 2025 with a commitment to be net zero by 2050.

Pos Malaysia delivers to more than 11 million addresses, has more than 7,400 vehicles and one of Malaysia’s largest real estate portfolios.

As part of its transformation, Pos Malaysia will focus on six initiatives aimed at alternate delivery methods, fleet optimisation, green buildings, waste management, sustainable packaging, and digital learning.

“Sustainable development has become an essential element of postal operations due to its environmental concerns. The post and parcel sector is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, primarily through the operation of delivery vehicles and energy used in sorting and processing facilities.

“Malaysia, as a country, is fully committed to being a key part of the global transition to a low-carbon, and eventually carbon-neutral society, with ambitions to achieve this by 2050.

“As a signatory of the Paris Agreement and under the 12th Malaysia Plan, Malaysia has increased our key mitigation ambition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 45 per cent against GDP by 2030.

“Hence, it is encouraging to see that Pos Malaysia, an organisation under the purview of the Ministry of Communications and Digital, is cementing its commitment with its Sustainability Roadmap to achieve its decarbonising targets.

“Taking sustainability seriously is the right way to make our lives better and I’m glad that Pos Malaysia, proudly a national brand and establishment, has taken the lead in protecting and nurturing the planet,” said Fahmi.

Pos Malaysia Group chief executive officer Charles Brewer said: “Pos Malaysia, with more than 200 years’ history, is proud to deliver for Malaysians, and we have a responsibility to help lead the way to a more sustainable future.”

He added that the Group’s climate commitments address Pos Malaysia’s operations from all angles besides working on transforming its fleet to electric, retrofit its buildings, source renewable energy and educate its fantastic employees on how to be better.

“We will collaborate with our suppliers, customers and partners to meet our science-based targets, whilst encouraging all our Pos Malaysia team to reduce emissions and take action,” he added.

Pos Malaysia is already using an expanded proof of concept electric bikes across Kuala Lumpur, and expects to have 200 electric bikes in operation by the third quarter of this year.

By 2025, 28 per cent of the entire fleet will be electric, and 100 per cent by 2030.

Along with the electric fleet, Pos Malaysia will be utilising best in class telematics to improve driver safety and further reduce emissions.

Pos Malaysia has already added solar panels to three facilities, which are capable of generating an estimated 3 million kWh electricity annually. That equates to offsetting 1,450 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) or 282 homes’ electricity used a year.

Apart from its carbon emission reduction commitment, Pos Malaysia is also looking to recycle 50 per cent of operational waste by leveraging on technology and reducing overall waste generation.

“We aim to play a part in the circular economy by increasing renewable and recyclable inputs for all packaging products to 80 per cent and migrate 50 per cent of staff training to a digital platform,” the statement added.

Pos Malaysia Berhad is a member of the International Post Corporation (IPC) Sustainability Measurement and Management System (SMMS) programme, which aims at managing sustainability and reducing the collective carbon footprint of the post and parcel industry.