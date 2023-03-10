Rajah movie’s version of Sarawak history ‘bizarre, disastrous’, claims cast member

KUCHING (March 10): An extra in the movie, Rajah, which is about Sir James Brooke, has slammed the biopic as a distortion of Sarawak’s history.

Jamie Bush, who claimed to represent the Sarawakian cast in the movie which is now being screened in cinemas, said the movie Rajah has turned out to be a huge disappointment.

She claimed that its scriptwriter and the producer had omitted many important historical facts and figures, and purposely deviated from the original storyline.

“Local historians, politicians, well informed and patriotic Sarawakians are of the opinion that the scriptwriter and the producer of the film are utterly ignorant of the history and the sentiment of Sarawakians.

“A very important figure like Pengiran Muda Hashim was not even featured in the film. Sarawak’s important history has been completely distorted in the film, it is bizarre and disastrous beyond mention,” she said in a statement.

Bush, who is also a writer for a magazine, said the controversies surrounding the film had caused many VVIP and important guests from Sarawak to snub the premiere here on March 4 and in Kuala Lumpur on March 7.

“The Gala Premiere in Kuala Lumpur has drawn flak because the media coverage did not give credit to Sarawakian actors and the contribution by Sarawak government.

“It is a shame as the film started with good intention and beautiful storyline which aimed to be used as a platform to promote tourism in Sarawak,” she said.

MORE TO COME