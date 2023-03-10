Rep: Cooperate to ensure street lights smoothly installed in Kota Sentosa

KUCHING (March 10): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap has requested for the cooperation of all stakeholders in ensuring that the installation of street lights in Kota Sentosa can be carried out and completed as soon as possible.

He said the street lights would be installed after receiving numerous requests from the local residents.

This was discussed during a meeting between community leaders and representatives from Sesco, Kuching South City Council (MBKS), Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) and Ministry of Utility and Telecommunications (MUT) at his service centre here yesterday.

The cost would be about RM1 million sourced from his Rural transformation Project (RTP) grant.

Yap also reminded community leaders to diligently carry out their responsibilities and help to identify the installation points of street lights in the constituency.

“This will assist Sesco in installing the street lights. Any delay will defeat the objectives of the Sarawak government in providing adequate streetlights and other services in Kota Sentosa,” he said.

He said anyone requiring assistance can always call his service centre at 082-265513 or 011-31893319 or go direct to the service centre at E-2-25, 2nd Floor, Gala Street Mall, Gala City, Jalan Tun Jugah, Kempas Heights here, to request for assistance.