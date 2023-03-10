RiamTec lecturers triumph at Malaysia Culinary World Cup 2023

MIRI (March 10): Three Riam Institute of Techonology (RiamTec) lecturers bagged one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal at the recent Malaysia Culinary World Cup 2023 in Kuala Lumpur.

Arnold Darrel Denny’s Stuffed Chicken Roulade served with Bario Rice won a gold medal in the individual category.

He said Bario rice was the right choice as it is among the finest and best rated rice grown in the highlands of Sarawak, with a delicate texture, mild aroma, and excellent taste.

Also in the individual category, Zakinah Din bagged two silver medals with her sumptuous Malaysian Rendang and Kerabu Midin.

The winning ingredients may have been the dry pounded toasted shredded coconut (kerisik), which is a typical ingredient for Sarawak.

In the team category, Zakinah teamed up with Brenda Adams to produce three dishes in the ‘Black Box Mystery Challenge’ – Fish Umai as appetiser; Chicken Rendang served with Sour and Spicy Pineapple Sauce and Fragrant Rice for the main course; and Sago and Fruit Cocktail with Coconut as dessert to win a bronze medal.

Organised by the Malaysia Bersatu Culinary Association (MBCA), the competition saw 713 local and international participants, setting a new Guinness World Record for the world’s largest cooking competition.

The RiamTec lecturers, who are currently teaching for the Malaysia Culinary Arts Programme skills diploma, recreated and showcased their award-winning local dishes for staff members and CEO Dr Pauline Ho upon returning to Miri.

“Zakinah, Arnold, and Brenda are the representation of accomplished lecturers of RiamTec. And even more remarkable and commendable, when their enthusiasm was shown while introducing the distinctive characteristics of Sarawak to a broader platform,” said Ho.

“As someone who works in the education sector, they are setting a great example through such enthusiasm and passion, in educating the public of Sarawak’s authenticity and its distinctive cuisine.”