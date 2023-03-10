Sabah scientist to do research in Antarctic

KOTA KINABALU (March 10): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor congratulates Ranau-born Professor Dr Justin Sentian as the first Malaysian scientist to conduct winter research in Antarctica.

The Chief Minister said it is a proud moment for all Sabahans as Dr Justin will also be flying the Sabah flag, alongside the national flag for the whole duration of his six-month research beginning March 15 at the Professor Julio Escudero Base Station at King George Island, Antarctica.

“It is momentous and I am sure all Sabahans and Malaysians will be proud of Prof Dr Justin Sentian. We wish him every success,” said Hajiji after handing over the State flag to Dr Justin at Menara Kinabalu near here on Friday.

The polar atmospheric scientist from the Faculty of Science and Natural Resources of Universiti Malaysia Sabah will be conducting his research titled “Tropospheric Ozone and Halo carbons Variations in the Antarctic Peninsula Under Extreme Weather Conditions” said:

“The Antartic is a good and accurate point to observe climate change, among others. Variations noted there will have a butterfly effect on the rest of the world,” he added.

“I am proud to share this amazing opportunity as the first Malaysian scientist to bring our flags to Antarctica. I hope this symbolic gesture will motivate other researchers, especially the younger

generation in Sabah to continue striving for excellence in all fields, in particular science.”

Dr Justin’s research in collaboration with the Santiago University, Chile is partially funded by a

research grant from the Sultan Mizan Antarctic Research Foundation (YPASM) for three years starting in 2023.

This is not Dr Justin’s first research stint in Antartica. He was there on a three-month summer research program in 2018.

The research collaboration with Santiago University is to enhance research capacity building, particularly on atmospheric chemistry modeling and academic and scientific research networking

at the international level.

YPASM would be conducting a send-off ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on March 19.