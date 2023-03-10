Sarawakian Kimi Tomas crowned ‘Mrs Global Asian 2023′

MIRI (March 10): Being given the opportunity to be on stage with other contestants from all over the world made Sarawakian lass Kimi Tomas, 35, more eager to achieve her dream of winning a pageant.

Apart from emerging champion in the ‘Mrs Global Asian 2023’ pageant in Melaka recently, she was also awarded the ‘Best National Costume’ title and came third in the ‘Darling of the Crowd’ category.

“This first edition of the competition, which was participated by 22 delegates from nine countries, definitely made me excited. More so, I was representing Sarawak, as well as Borneo.

“This is also one of my biggest achievements in life and I am certainly grateful for the never-ending support from my family, friends and those who came from the beginning to the end, gave words of encouragement for me to participate in the competition,” she said.

Kimi, who resides in Kuala Lumpur, is also thankful to Tiara Management & Leading Management founded by Leo Raynold, also a Sarawakian, and Nickson Sim for giving her the opportunity to participate in the event.

In fact, she felt fortunate to be able to don an evening dress and national costume which was specially designed for her by a Sarawakian designer, Gilbert Headhunter.

Kimi hopes that her passion and achievement will be an example to women here, to continue to be enthusiastic in following their dreams and achieving success.

In fact, she added, the success achieved also made her proud, not only as a married career woman, but also as a Sarawakian and above all, as a representative of the Dayak community in the eyes of the world.

Kimi pointed out that the world’s prestigious competition gives women the opportunity to stand out, not only by demonstrating the role of women, but also serves as a platform for women around the world to voice their opinions and create awareness.

“If you (women) are given a chance in any field or competition, do the best you can, I’m sure success will be yours.

“Never give up hope, our opportunity may be different, but our achievements are certainly beautiful and fruitful if we work hard,” she added.