Sarawak’s elite bowlers Nur Hazirah, Tsen get national call-ups

KUCHING (March 10): Sarawak’s elite bowlers Nur Hazirah Ramli and Gordon Tsen Fan Yew have received call-ups to join the national youth squad.

Amateur Tenpin Bowling Association of Sarawak (Abas) vice president Robert Lu Nam Min told a press conference that Abas is proud of the duo, both aged 20.

“This can only happen with the cooperation of the parents and the bowlers themselves as well as the support from Sarawak Sports Corporation and Sarawak State Sports Council, Abas, and the committed and dedicated coaches who have been guiding them for quite a number of years.

“We are grateful to the National Sports Council and the Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress in selecting two of our elite bowlers into the national youth squad,” he said.

Lu said Tsen is set to fly to Kuala Lumpur on March 13, while Nur Hazirah will join the training programme on March 20.

“We hope that with this intake, they will be absorbed into the backup squad and eventually the national squad,” he said.

Both athletes will first participate in the ninth Sarawak Closed Tenpin Bowling Championship this weekend.

Lu said Sarawak has been overall champions in tenpin bowling for four consecutive Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) and at the last two Sukma in Perak (2018) and MSN Kuala Lumpur (2022), Nur Hazirah and Tsen were the top achievers.

They will also be key members of the Sarawak Sukma XXI tenpin bowling team next year.

Lu said Sarawak has produced good calibre bowlers for the national team over the years.

They include Jonathan Lim, Jonathan Ding Sagan, Issac Russell Paul, Tang Joh Six, Jackson Ting Nick Soon, Jacqueline Sijore, and Dayang Khairuniza Dhiyana Abang Jamallidon who have been with the national youth and eventually national squad since 2000.

“Currently, we have Gillian Lim Siew Giok and Nerosha Keligit Thiagarajan in the national backup team.

“We are hoping to get more bowlers into the national team and Abas should look into this matter seriously.

“We are hoping that the Sarawak government will provide some funding for the state bowlers who are undergoing training in the national youth, national backup, and national teams,” said Lu, who added Abas will continue to monitor their progress and look after their welfare, be it training, financial status, or education.

He said coaches Angelo Koay and Jackson Ting have done a very good job and hoped that Sukma 2024 will see the state send more bowlers into the national team.

Nur Hazirah said she is on cloud nine for being given the chance to join the national youth squad and vowed to be the best bowler in the country one day.

“I will always work hard and perform well in tournaments and produce good achievements. At the same time, I will be patient in everything that I will go through because patience is the key to success.

“I would like to thank my parents, family, coaches, friends, and especially Abas because they have been supporting Sarawak bowlers from the beginning until the end,” she said.

Nur Hazirah won the Girls Doubles and Team gold medals, singles silver, as well as bronze in the mixed doubles and Masters at the last Sukma 2022 in Kuala Lumpur last year and was the Youth Under-21 champion at the Sarawak Hornbill Invitation Challenge 2022.

Tsen was also happy to be one of the elite bowlers selected to join the national youth team.

“This is another achievement for me in my journey and this is the first step for me to continue my dream and I have a bigger dream to achieve. I am very excited and can’t wait to go there (Kuala Lumpur) for the training.

“Hopefully, after joining the training in Kuala Lumpur, I can achieve more by winning in tournaments and I will work even harder,” said the Sukma Perak team gold medallist and Sukma MSN Kuala Lumpur team silver medallist.

“I also want to thank my parents for the unwavering support, coaches and Abas. Without them, I would not be where I am today,” he added.

Nur Hazirah’s parents Ramli Omar Baki and Nadia Abdul Kadir as well as Tsen’s parents Tsen King Hiung and Helen Bong also expressed their gratitude to Abas for grooming their children into elite bowlers and getting them into the national youth squad.

“We as parents are so happy for our son Gordon and Hazirah to be selected into the national training programme and we hope they will train harder and achieve their dreams and hopefully bring glory to Malaysia and Sarawak,” said King Hiung.

Ramli also thanked those who have helped and supported Nur Hazirah.

“I hope she will work hard to achieve what she aims for and bring glory and honour to Sarawak,” he added.