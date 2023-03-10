SRDC condemns burning of garbage bins in Kemuyang

SIBU (March 10): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) condemns those responsible for vandalising its mobile garbage bins, which are meant for public use.

Its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said it was very irresponsible of the individuals to set fire to the bins placed in the Kemuyang area.

“We received information that the garbage bins in Kemuyang have been burnt down by vandals this morning (March 9).

“This irresponsible act must be condemned to the fullest. The property is meant for the public and shouldn’t be vandalised in such a way,” he said.

Looking at the manner of the vandalism, Sempurai believed it was done intentionally, adding the council would act against the culprits accordingly.

He also urged the public to be SRDC’s eyes and ears by reporting such matter to the council for prompt action to be taken.