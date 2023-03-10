SUPP Piasau raises funds for Kpg Wireless fire victims

MIRI (March 10): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Piasau branch service team has initiated a fund-raising campaign to seek donations for the fire victims of Kampung Wireless who lost their homes in a fire this morning.

Its branch chairman Datuk Sebastian Ting, who is currently abroad due to official commitments, told reporters that he has been in touch with various agencies including Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, to appeal for funds to help the 12 families affected.

“My team has also been in touch with the Welfare Department here and MRC Miri District to provide daily necessities, and toiletries to the victims,” said the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I.

The fire destroyed six wooden houses, damaged three others, leaving 80 people from 12 families homeless.

The victims are seeking shelter at Kpg Lereng Bukit multipurpose hall.

Those who wish to donate can contact councillor Leslie Lau at 019-8646363 or Chia Kah Furng at 016-8963170 or SUPP Piasau branch office at 085-423399.

The public can also make a direct donation to Sehati Service and Information Centre’s Alliance Bank account number 110270010015028 with a remark of ‘Donation for Kpg Wireless Fire Victims’.