The list of charges against ex-PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (March 10): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysia’s eighth prime minister, was charged with six counts of corruption and money laundering offences at the Sessions Court this morning, making him the second, highest-ranking government leader to be put in the dock for alleged power abuse and graft.

The six counts were filed under two laws: Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act and Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

For the first four counts which were filed under the first Act, Muhyiddin was accused of soliciting bribes from four separate entities amounting to RM232 million. The four charges are:

First count: Muhyiddin is accused of receiving bribes amounting to RM200 million from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd on behalf of Bersatu. The offence was allegedly committed at the prime minister’s office in Putrajaya between Feb 8 and 25, 2021.

Second count: The former prime minister was charged with soliciting bribes of RM1 million from Nepturis Sdn Bhd on behalf of Bersatu. The alleged offence was committed at the same premises between March 20 and Aug 20, 2021.

Third count: Muhyiddin was accused of soliciting RM19.5 million from Mamfor Sdn Bhd at the prime minister's office between March 20 and Aug 20, 2021.

Fourth count: He was accused of soliciting RM12 million from Azman Yusoff. The offence was also said to have taken place at the prime minister's office between March 20 and Aug 20, 2021.

The other two charges were filed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, in which Muhyiddin was accused of receiving and depositing bribes totalling RM195 million. The two charges are:

First count: Muhyiddin was accused of receiving RM120 million from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd on behalf of his party and depositing it into its CIMB account. The alleged offence was committed at the bank’s Menara KL, Stesen Sentral, branch here between Feb 25 and July 16, 2021.

Second count: The Bersatu president was accused of receiving bribes worth RM75 million from the same company and had deposited it into the same account at the same branch but in the year after. The alleged offence was said to have taken place between Feb 8 and July 8, 2022.

Punishment

If convicted under the first Act, Muhyiddin could face a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification received under the said offence, or RM10,000 or whichever is the higher for every count.

For charges under the second Act, Muhyiddin should he be found guilty could face jail term of up to 15 years for each count. He would also be slapped with a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of an unlawful activity or instrumentalities of an offence at the time the offence was committed, or RM5 million or whichever is the higher.

Bail

Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi allowed Muhyiddin to be bailed at RM2 million, which the former prime minister paid. Muhyiddin was also told to surrender his passport. — Malay Mail