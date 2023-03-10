Theft, vandalism of bins cost SRDC over RM11,000 in 2022

SIBU (March 10): The rampant theft and vandalism of mobile garbage bins cost the Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) RM11,565 in losses last year, said chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

He lamented that the council had to replace nine such bins due to the irresponsible acts last year.

“The nine units of mobile garbage bins were stolen and (some) burnt.

“Vandalising of the mobile garbage bins does occur at other PBT (local authority) areas, but for SRDC’s jurisdiction, we are concerned on the rampancy of the case of burning and vandalising of these bins.

“This act should and must be stop,” he stressed.

Sempurai said when caught the culprit(s) will be prosecuted in court.

He also called on the public to play their role in preventing this irresponsible act.

“I urge the public to be SRDC’s eyes and ears by reporting such matters to the council for prompt action to be taken,” he said.

Most recently on March 9, garbage bins in Kemuyang were burnt by vandals.