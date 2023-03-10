UMS allocates RM350,000 to solve water supply problem

KOTA KINABALU (March 10): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has allocated RM350,000 to overcome the water supply problem in the campus.

Vice Chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor said that the allocation was among other things, for the implementation of innovations in the supply of internal water sources such as gravity water, underground water and rainwater.

“This project team is led by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation, the Director of the Development and Maintenance Department (JPP), experts and academics from the UMS Faculty of Engineering.

“Efforts to carry out the clean water filtration process will also be assisted by UMS researchers who have skills and expertise in this field,” he said in Amanat Naib Canselor 2023 messege recently.

According to Dr Kasim, the top management of UMS takes the water issue that is often faced by campus residents very seriously.

“The effect is not only on the students living in the residential college, but also on the staff who are in the office premises.

“Thank you to all parties who will work together to make this project a success,” he said.

The UMS main campus previously reported the use of a piping system from a hill water source in the campus to supply up to 80,000 liters of water per day.

The university also used tanker services to supply 300,000 liters of water from the Penampang water treatment plant for the use of student residential colleges and buildings around the campus.

Among other reasons is due to the temporary rationing that the Sabah State Water Department (JANS) had to implement due to the inability of the Telibong water treatment plant to meet the needs of the residents of Tuaran, Sepanggar and surrounding areas.

JANS informed that the treated water supply disruption issue is expected to be resolved in 2024.