UMS implements innovation projects to overcome water supply issues on campus

KOTA KINABALU (March 10): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) is allocating RM350,000 to overcome the serious water supply problem on the university campus.

Its vice-chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor, said it would involve the implementation of internal water resource supply innovation projects such as gravity water, underground water and rainwater.

He said the project would be carried out by a team led by deputy vice-chancellor (Research and Innovation) Professor Dr Rosalam Sarbatly, together with the UMS Development and Maintenance Department (JPP), as well as experts and academicians from the UMS Faculty of Engineering.

“Efforts to carry out this clean water filtration process will also be assisted by UMS researchers who are skilled and specialised in the field,” he said in a statement here today.

Kassim said that UMS viewed seriously the water supply issue at its campus.

“It affects not only the students but also the staff who are in the office premises,” he said.

According to the statement, the main campus of UMS Kota Kinabalu uses a piping system to obtain supply of up to 80,000 litres a day of hill water, as well as provides the tanker service to supply 300,000 litres of water from the Penampang water treatment plant (LRA) to the campus.

The Sabah Water Department (JANS) is forced to implement temporary rationing due to the inability of the Telibong LRA to meet the needs of residents of Tuaran, Sepanggar and the surrounding districts, which is 190 million litres per day (MLD) compared to its production of treated water of only 164 MLD. — Bernama