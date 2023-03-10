Villagers trained to be entrepreneurial, economically resilient

KOTA KINABALU (March 10): Vulnerable third-age communities of Sabah are trained to become entrepreneurial and economically resilient.

On March 4, Social Innovation Movement (SIM), a non-profit organisation, along with partners launched the Intergenerational (INTERGEN) Community Project in Kampung Timug, Sabah.

The INTERGEN Project involves creating handmade and unique products, starting with the ECOBAG 2020 which uses upcycled fabrics, and ideal for day to day uses, including grocery shopping. Sales made from these eco-friendly bags generate a source of income for seniors involved in the project, making them more financially independent and reduces reliance on government handouts or their children for support.

The main objective of the INTERGEN Project is to develop an entrepreneurial mindset among vulnerable third-age communities at Kampung Pukak and Kampung Timug in Sabah, along with Miri, Sarawak.

The unique and eco-friendly, community development project has received the support of Dreamtel Hotel, Kota Kinabalu.

By providing the necessary training and support, the project aims to create a paradigm shift in how ageing is viewed in Malaysian society.

The INTERGEN Project is aimed at creating a sustainable world and supporting local communities. Its local and international collaborators include Brunel University London, North Borneo University College, Curtin University Malaysia, BlennyBags, Tadika Mekar Kampung Timug, and Circular Borneo, with support from Yayasan Hasanah.

SIM President Professor Ainurul Rosli said, “We thank Dreamtel, who contributed 233 kg of used fabrics and materials that the third-age members in the community in our INTERGEN upcycling project will use.

By repurposing fabric into unique and handmade eco-bags, the project contributes to reducing textile waste in landfills. We welcome more corporations to follow Dreamtel’s social value thinking, recognizing that their business decisions and actions can significantly impact people and the planet.”

The INTERGEN Project is a shining example of how businesses and local communities can work together to create an inclusive and sustainable world. By donating their used fabrics, Dreamtel’s support of the INTERGEN Project is a testament to the hotel’s commitment to sustainability and local community building. They are committed to reducing textile waste and promoting sustainable practices.

This project helps to empower local underprivileged communities and encourage sustainable business practices. If you are a corporate entity, hotel, or textile factory looking to make a difference by donating used fabrics, contact Dr Steward at 011-57516758 of North Borneo University College via WhatsApp for more information.

To support vulnerable third-age communities, order your eco-friendly, handmade bags now by contacting Circular Borneo via their Instagram account (@CircularBorneo) or Whatsapp (018-9706045).

These bags are also ideal as door gifts for corporate clients, with Malaysia Venture Capital Management Bhd (MAVCAP) recently purchasing 200 bags for their International Women’s Day event.