Witness disagrees MACC did not believe his claims

KOTA KINABALU (March 10): The corruption trial of the State Water Department heard on Friday that a star witness had disagreed that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) did not take any action against two former ministers due to distrust with his allegations against the two politicians.

Teo Chee Kong, 57, who was testifying before judge Abu Bakar Manat, said that he disagreed to suggestions by counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan that the MACC did not believe the allegations against the two former top guns for a ministry’s department, hence no actions were taken against the two ex-ministers.

“As far as I know, there were no actions taken against both these former ministers,” said Teo, who also testified that the first time he raised the issues regarding these two former ministers was when he was remanded in October 2016.

Counsel: The MACC did not take action against one of the ministers, I put it to you that MACC did not believe the allegations that you said against the minister?

Witness: I disagree

Deputy public prosecutor Haresh Prakash Somiah raised objection to this suggestion question, however Tan argued that the suggestion question was to challenge the credibility of the witness.

Tan explained that the suggestion question he put to the witness was following the witness’ answers and he needed to put such suggestion question because it will be included in his submission later.

To another suggestion, Teo further disagreed that his allegations against another former minister was reckless and false.

Counsel: I put it to you that even the MACC did not believe your reckless allegations against this another minister?

Witness: I disagree.

In Teo’s previous testimony he alleged that these two senior politicians had their parts in a scheme allegedly known as centralized collection system and had been receiving money from the scheme which was contributed by friendly contractors of the State Water Department.

Tan, who represented Lim Lam Beng @ Lim Chee Hong, the former deputy director of the department before Teo was given the post after Lim had retired, was cross examining Teo in the trial of Lim and two others namely the former director of the department, Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib and Ag Mohd Tahir’s wife Fauziah Piut, as the 29th prosecution’s witness.

To another suggestion, Teo had agreed that when he met one of the ministers in 2005, it was a courtesy call.

Counsel: That was your first time meeting the minister?

Witness: As far as I recall, yes it was the first time.

Counsel: My client (Lim) had introduced you to the minister as water engineer chief for Kota Kinabalu division, so that in future you can deal directly with the minister?

Witness: I disagree

Counsel: I put it to you that there was no such thing to offer a bribe to the minister as you alleged, that was totally a false?

Witness: I disagree

Counsel: I put it to you that you are prepared to give false testimony to implicate a minister in exchange for settlement you reached with MACC?

Witness: I disagree

Counsel: I put it to you that you are prepared to ruin the reputation of the minister with scurrilous allegations when the minister was not in court to defend himself?

Witness: I disagree.

Counsel: You created this scurrilous allegations against the minister only after you reached a settlement with MACC and your 146 charges against you will be thrown?

Witness: I disagree

Counsel: I put it to you that your testimony that you handed over money to my client (Lim) to hand it to a minister was a total fabrication?

Witness: I disagree.

To another suggestion, Teo agreed that his action which he testified in court that contractors, who refused to follow the scheme will be blacklisted and will not be called for contracts in future was unlawful.

Teo also agreed to another suggestion that his involvement with the scheme from the beginning to the end was wrong in law.

The witness further agreed that he had never bothered with the consequences from his involvement with the scheme from the beginning to the end.

Before becoming a witness for the prosecution, Teo was previously accused of possessing 70 pieces of land and cash allegedly obtained from illegal activities.

All his charges were framed under Sections 4 (1) (a) and 4 (1) (b), both of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUA) 2001.

The first 78 charges accused Teo of possessing the lands obtained from illegal activities through 78 transactions of transferring ownership worth RM12,705,203.70.

The other 68 counts accused Teo of possessing cash amounting to RM7,930,810.48 (5,952,050 of Malaysian Ringgit and 1,978,760.48 from foreign currency) and also cash of RM12,287,240.07 at financial institutions.

The charges stated that Teo had committed the alleged offences at separate locations at the land district offices and bank branches here, in Penampang and Beaufort between 2005 and 2016.

Teo was first charged in court in December 2017.

Then after several appeals to the High Court and Court of Appeal and also submitting representations to the deputy public prosecutor’s office, it was reported that on March 17, 2022, Teo was finally cleared from all the said charges and he had fully paid RM30 million compound under Section 92 (1) of the AMLATFPUA 2001.

It was also reported that an application related to the lands belonged Teo was withdrawn, whereas on the overseas properties that were granted restriction orders on October 19 and December 13, both in 2017, had been revoked with immediate effect and a similar order was also made on the forfeiture of property on Teo’s bank accounts.

For this trial, Lim, 68, Ag Mohd Tahir, 59, and Fauziah, 57, were tried for alleged money laundering offences involving cash and huge amount of bank savings as well as unlawful possession of luxury goods.

Lim was alleged to have committed the offences at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office at Jalan UMS and at a house here between October 13 and November 8, 2016.

As for Ag Mohd Tahir, he faces 11 charges and Fauziah faces 19 charges under Section 4 (1)(b) of the AMLATFPUA 2001.

Apart from that Fauziah has another two joint charges with Ag Mohd Tahir under Section 4 (1)(b) also of the same Act and Ag Tahir also has another charge under Section 4(1)(a) of the same Act.

The alleged offences against Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah were committed at his office here, a house in Sembulan, at bank branches, at a condominium, in Sulaman and a tower in Kuala Lumpur between October 4 and November 4, 2016.

Deputy public prosecutors Mahadi Abdul Jumaat and Zander Lim also handled the trial.

Counsel Baldev Singh, Karpaljit Singh and Kelvin Wong also defended Lim.

Meanwhile, counsel Priskila Akwila Sinem and Mohammed Fareez Mohammed Salleh represented Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah.

Counsel Ram Singh held a watching brief for Teo. Counsel Kimberly Ye stood in for Ram.

The trial will resume on April 11.