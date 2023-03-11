3 hawkers’ goods confiscated by Miri council for peddling wares on sidewalks, parking lots

MIRI (March 11): The Miri City Council (MCC) on Friday confiscated the goods of three hawkers at Tamu Muhibbah here for placing their wares on the market’s sidewalks and parking lots.

According to the council, the seizure was carried out under Section 18 of its Cleanliness By-Laws as the hawkers had violated the licence conditions set as well as ignored notices and compounds issued.

“The Miri City Council is responsible for the enforcement of the Cleanliness By-Laws in ensuring compliance with the ban on illegal peddling on sidewalks and parking lots, as this may affect the image of Miri city as well as cause nuisance, disrupt traffic and threaten public safety,” it said.

MCC officers, in collaboration with the Miri police, carried out the seizure between 8.30am to 10am.

All the confiscated items were placed at the council’s Bakam Depo and can be claimed by the hawkers after they pay their compound.

“The claim can be done at MCC’s Enforcement Department at Level 1B of UTC,” it said.

In view of this situation, the council advised all hawkers to abide by the regulations set in their trading licences, including the prohibition of selling on sidewalks and parking lots, as well as to obtain a trading licence from the council before trading and to maintain the cleanliness and image of Miri city.