Abun: Belaga should be developed rapidly as appreciation for sacrifices

KUCHING (March 11): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak deputy chairman Abun Sui Anyit hopes to see Belaga, in the Hulu Rajang parliamentary constituency, developed rapidly as appreciation to the great sacrifices the people of the area have made for the construction of Bakun Dam.

He said the people have sacrificed a lot, including their land, to enable the federal government to build the Bakun mega dam before it was sold to Sarawak.

He pointed out that two other mega dams, in Murum and Baleh, are also under Hulu Rajang parliamentary constituency.

“So it is very justifiable that Belaga should be developed like other areas in Sarawak,” he said in a statement in response to the winding-up speech of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Minister of Finance in Parliament yesterday.

Abun pointed out that in his speech, the Prime Minister had admitted that Sarawak needed a large budget to develop.

“Among his quotes, for example, is, he said ‘if a state in the peninsula needs RM10 million budget, Sarawak will need RM100 million because Sarawak is still very backward and needs to be developed’.

“If the Prime Minister has the political determination to develop Sarawak, including Belaga, I appeal to the state government to give full cooperation to the unity government to develop Belaga District as well.

“We are grateful to have a Prime Minister who truly understands the need to develop the interior of Sarawak at this time,” he said.

Abun, who is also PKR national council member, said every citizen of Sabah and Sarawak also should be grateful because they finally have a Prime Minister who is honest and sincere in developing their states.

He pointed out that Anwar had proven to walk the talk when the latter agreed to increase the allocation for Sarawak from RM16 million per year to RM300 million per year according to Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.