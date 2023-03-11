Anwar tells Muhyiddin to argue case in court of law, not court of public opinion

IPOH (March 11): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should concentrate on proving his innocence in the court of law and not the court of public opinion.

Anwar said this when asked to comment on the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president’s statement that his recent corruption and money-laundering charges were a form of premeditated political persecution.

“The attorney general and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission have already answered him. What else does he want to say?

“For me, he should focus on his court case now and answer it there as the charge sheets were already produced,” he told

Anwar reiterated that he has nothing to do with Muhyiddin’s case and that it was in the hands of the authorities.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin said that the charges against him were a clear form of planned political predation.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, said that before his statement was taken on Thursday on the alleged abuse of authority to approve a tax exemption appeal by the Albukhary Foundation, he was informed that the Attorney General’s Chambers had decided to charge him in court.

The Pagoh MP questioned this, claiming his statement had not even been recorded then.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin was slapped with four counts of corruption and two counts of money laundering charges, making him the second former prime minister to be accused and put in the dock for allegedly soliciting bribes and embezzling public funds.

Muhyiddin claimed trial to all charges and was allowed to post bail of RM2 million. — Malay Mail