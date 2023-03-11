Asia Carbon Conference 2023 happening on March 15 at Pullman Hotel Kuching

KUCHING (March 11): Around 400 delegates are expected at the Asia Carbon Conference (ACC) 2023, the first industry leadership conference for carbon offsetting and trading in Asia, set to take place on March 15-16 at the Pullman Hotel here.

According to a statement, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is to deliver his keynote address during the launch on March 15 to highlight Sarawak’s aim of net zero greenhouse gas emission by 2050; the importance of ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors; forest conservation; and sustainability in relation to carbon offsetting.

Key speakers will include SaraCarbon’s Carbon Project lead Francois Blignaut, who will present a case study on developing and launching a nature based Voluntary Carbon Offset (VCO) project in Asia; and Petronas Strategy and Policy head Wan Sayuti Wan Hussin who will discuss how big energy companies are approaching carbon as a supplier, buyer, and solution provider.

The final segment of the conference on March 16 will have a specific focus on Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS), with discussions on Sarawak’s CCUS development, how investors and developers can build a sustainable CCUS industry, while analysing CCUS project prospects in Asia and more.

ACC 2023 is the first industry leadership conference for carbon offsetting and trading in Asia.

The event is organised by Argus Media in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak; sponsored by SaraCarbon Sdn Bhd; and supported by Business Events Sarawak and Petroleum Sarawak Berhad,

The two-day conference will set the tone for policy-making, investment opportunities and new technologies in the carbon market.

It will feature global subject matter experts from more than nine countries who will share insights on the regulatory framework on carbon markets, as well as the future of the Asia Pacific carbon market, including discussions on the importance of carbon initiatives in managing climate change.

ACC 2023 is an ideal platform for industry players, industry experts, private-and-public partners, graduates, and anyone interested in contributing to the carbon market.

For more information and to register, visit www.argusmedia.com, email operations@placeborneo.com or call 082-555189.