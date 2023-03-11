Authorities urged to repair road from Belaga junction to Bakun junction

BINTULU (March 11): Residents are urging the authorities to repair the road from Belaga junction to Bakun junction as soon as possible.

A resident who requested anonymity said there are large potholes along the road which is a hazard to road users.

He said the route which is about 25 kilometres long also includes the junction at Anding Dangang and Uma Badeng.

“The damaged roads make it difficult for road users, especially those with smaller vehicles,” he said.

The resident who had been working there for 13 years said there had been accidents and a number of damaged vehicles due to the potholes.

Another resident said the road is even more dangerous during the rainy season and at night.

He said although complaints have been made, there had been no action taken.