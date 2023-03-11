Bintulu Hospital temporary parking spaces almost ready, says Tanjong Batu rep

BINTULU (March 11): The construction of temporary parking spaces at the Bintulu Hospital is almost complete, said Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang.

He said the project, which is under his Rural Transformation Project (RTP), will be able to cater to some 150 cars once complete.

“There are five sites – four are already complete and one is still under construction. The four sites will be open for use once they finish drawing the lines for the parking lots,” he told reporters today during a surprise inspection.

He said that of the four completed sites, two are for the hospital’s staff while the other two are for the public.

“The parking space that is still under construction will also be for members of the public,” he said.

Pang added he will continue to monitor the project to ensure it is completed on time and according to standard.