Dental clinic-to-population ratio highest in Sabah, Sarawak

KOTA KINABALU (March 11): Dental facilities and services are unevenly distributed across Malaysia with the national dental clinic-to-population ratio for Sabah and Sarawak ranked the highest in the country.

With the geographical and infrastructure challenges, the people residing in Borneo have the highest inaccessibility to a dental service compared to other states in Malaysia.

Malaysian Dental Association (MDA) Eastern Zone chairman Dr Cindy Chong Ei Yen disclosed this at the Borneo Dental Congress (BDC) which is the flagship event of the Malaysian Dental Association Eastern Zone (MDAEZ) held here.

Chong pointed out that there are also a number of marginalised groups with no citizenship and this makes it even harder for them to access public basic healthcare.

She also said that each year, the MDA Eastern Zone strives to alleviate some of these problems, hence CSR activities have always been on its top priority list with an allocated budget.

“During the pandemic period, the zone continued to be actively involved in CSR activities by having smart partnership and collaborations with various NGOs, dental traders and the oral health program from Sabah and Sarawak.

“Being the youngest zone of MDA, MDAEZ has grown and matured tremendously over the years and we have achieved so much with the support from both our state governments, Chief Ministers, and also other government departments. The zone will continue to serve not only for the members and dental profession but also for the wellbeing and betterment of the people,” she said.

The congress was held at Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort here from March 9 to 12 and was officiated by Deputy Chief Minister cum Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya on Saturday.

Organising chairman Dr Jonathan Lin said 450 Malaysian and international dental professionals attended the event.

The last physical BDC was held in 2019 which was exactly three years ago before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are excited that the biggest annual event of the zone, the 11th Borneo Dental Congress and trade exhibition cum 14th MDAEZ Annual General Meeting is happening in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah this year,” Dr Chong said.

She said that MDAEZ has been advocating on behalf of dental professionals and members of the public in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan and it aims to encourage lifelong learning of the dental profession and to elevate professional skills and standards by providing members with continuing education since its inception in 2010.

BDC, he said, provides a vibrant and all-round platform with a good combination of trade fair, scientific conference and also hands-on workshops at the very door step especially for delegates from Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

“The knowledge, insights and networking gained by this congress is important to keep all delegates up-to-date with the latest innovation in dental sciences and to continue to explore beyond the boundaries of conventional dentistry for the benefit of the people,” she added.